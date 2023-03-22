Thomas N. Bayer, 88, of rural Houston, Minn., passed away at his home on Sunday, March 12, 2023. A private family celebration of Tom’s life will take place at a later date. A full obituary and the opportunity to leave online condolences will be available at www.schumacher-kish.com.
