Philip Becher, 92, died on November 30, 2021, at his home. He entered this world on August 9, 1929, in Stratford, Wis., born to Edward and Bertha (Harter) Becher.
Philip was a graduate of the 1948 class from Stratford High School. He served in the Air Force as a tail gunner from 1948- 1952. He was united in marriage to Frances "Snooks" Fleischmann, October 1, 1955. Together they farmed Arcadia Fryers for 26 years, then retired and moved to Winona. Phil was devoted to his faith and family.
Phil was the loving father of Ed (Nola) Becher, Dan (Kathleen) Becher, Pat (Kathy) Becher, Mike (Deb) Becher, Ann (John) Tschan, Jerry (Kim) Becher, and Beth (Darrell) Nelson; proud grandpa of Ben (Christy) Sehl, Philip (Jieun) Becher, Paul, Paige, Patrick, Chance, Willow, Nicky, Ricky, Brianna, Karli and Jeremy Becher, Paula (Pete) Rohde, Chad (Jen) Tschan, Jesse (Lydia) Stiehl, Jessica (Luke) Christensen, Ellen and Matthew Nelson; and his great-grandchildren are Will, Carter and Camp Sehl, Amanda (Nick) Brown, Ashley and Allie Tschan, as well as great-great-grandson Tanner Brown.
Phil is survived by a sister, Jeannette Schuster; sisters-in-law, Bertie, Jean and Elaine Becher, Mary Lou Sauer, Bernice Tlusty, Betsy (Jerry)Koch; and brother-in-law, Gene Kalmon; and many, many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Frances; granddaughter, Brittany Stiehl; five brothers, five sisters and many in-laws.
Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:30 a.m. on Friday, December 10, 2021, at Cathedral of the Sacred Heart in Winona with the Reverend Mark McNea officiating. Visitation will be at 10 a.m. until the time of Mass, with the Rosary at 9:30 am. Burial will be in St. Mary's Catholic Cemetery in Winona. Hoff Celebration of Life Center in Goodview is assisting the family with arrangements, www.hofffuneral.com.
