Beck, Shirley M.

Shirley M. Beck, 81, of Winona, died Tuesday, August 8, 2023, at Benedictine – St. Anne.
Shirley was born March 7, 1942, in Independence, Wis., to Florian and Veronica (Pampuch) Beck. Shirley graduated from Cotter High School and went on to attend the University of Minnesota and Vo-Tech. She served in the United States Army from 1969-1987 as a sergeant first class. Shirley was a former member of the Eagles Auxiliary 1243 and American Legion. She was an avid coin collector and enjoyed reading.
She is survived by her brothers and sisters, Betty (Tom) Slaby, Sandie Beck, Carole Lathrop, Robert (Judy) Beck, Kathy (Gary) McCoy, Gary (Sandy) Beck, Terry Beck, Tim (Amalia) Beck, David A (Brian) Beck Leisz and Dan (Noel) Beck; many nieces and nephews; and two Godchildren, Charles and David J. Beck.
She was preceded in death by her parents; brothers, Jerry, LaVerne, LeRoy, Richard and Steve; and sisters, Mary Ehlenfeldt and Judy Neitzel.
Memorial service will be 11 a.m., Thursday, August 17, 2023, at Hoff Celebration of Life Center in Goodview. Visitation will be 10 a.m., until the time of the service. Shirley will be laid to rest at Minnesota State Veterans Cemetery in Preston. Memorials are preferred to Benedictine – St. Anne.
Hoff Celebration of Life Center – Goodview is assisting the family with arrangements.
