Gerald F. Becker, 81, of Eyota, Minn., passed away on Friday, August 26, 2022, at his home. A celebration of Gerald’s life will be held from 2-4 p.m. on Sunday, October 2, 2022, at the Eyota American Legion Club, 11 Madison Avenue NW, in Eyota. Gerald will be laid to rest at the Minnesota State Veterans Cemetery in Preston, Minn. Watkowski-Mulyck Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.