Beirne, Richard A. “Rich”

Richard A. “Rich” Beirne, 62, of Winona and Galesville, passed away on Thursday, October 27, 2022, after fighting cancer for nearly two years.
Rich was born on June 29, 1960, in Waterloo, Iowa, to Rolland and Sylvia (Jostad) Beirne. He was raised in Galesville and moved to Winona when he was in his 20s.
He held various jobs related to farming, welding, and mechanics, and he was very handy with home repairs and woodworking.
Rich enjoyed having a few beers with his friends, and he had a great sense of humor, sharing his stories and laughter freely. He also enjoyed fishing, hunting, cheering for the Packers, and he was known for always wearing colorful caps.
Rich is survived by his best friend of 37 years, Chris (Raphael) Beirne; sisters, Ronda (Kelly) Hanson and Roxie Emerson; niece, Amanda (Travis) Tollefson; nephew, Jared (Erika) Happel, and their children; as well as other relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents, and a brother-in-law, Jack Emerson.
A visitation will be held from 4-7 p.m on Thursday, November 3, 2022, at the Watkowski-Mulyck Funeral Home, 376 East Sarnia Street, Winona, where Deacon James Welch will lead a prayer service at 6:30 p.m.
Online condolences or memories may be left for Rich’s family at www.watkowski-mulyck.com.
