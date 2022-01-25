Emil “Bud” Benck, 91, of Bethany, died Sunday, January 23, 2022, at Lewiston Senior Living. Bud was born September 26, 1930, at home in Bethany to Carl and Martha (Hilke) Benck. He farmed the family farm south of Bethany until retiring from farming at the age of 75. Bud also worked for Behrens Manufacturing until the age of 85. He was a fan of the Minnesota Gophers and Lewiston Cardinals basketball and football teams. And he enjoyed attending his grand-nephew Jay’s games in high school. He also enjoyed bowling in men’s league and was a member of Jehovah Evangelical Lutheran Church in Altura.
Survivors include his nieces and nephews. Bud was preceded in death by his parents; and three sisters, Hazel Telander, Florene Schultz and Marjorie Sommers.
Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. on Saturday, January 29, 2022, at Hoff Funeral Service in Lewiston with the Reverend Michael Lindemann officiating. Visitation will begin at 10 a.m. on Saturday at the funeral home. Burial will follow in Trinity Lutheran Cemetery in Norton Township — www.hofffuneral.com.
