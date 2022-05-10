Benedict, George Allen

George Allen Benedict, 75, of Winona, passed away April 20, 2022, at home after an illness.
George was born June 8, 1946, in Kenosha, Wis., to Amelda Alta (Allen) and John Arnold “Jack” Benedict, Sr.
On March 21, 1970, George was united in marriage to Patricia Ann (Sizemore). They were married for 52 years. George attended school in Kenosha and was a 1964 graduate of Mary D. Bradford High School. While in high school, George participated in football (earning All Big 8 Conference honors) and baseball. George was inducted into the Kenosha High School Sports Hall of Fame in 2013.
George attended Winona State University graduating in 1971, with a degree in physical education and health and a coaching certificate. While at WSU he played football and baseball. George led the Warriors to an NIC football title in 1964 and a conference crown in baseball in 1965. In 2012, George was inducted into the Winona State University Sports Hall of Fame.
In 1966, George enlisted in the Army, serving two tours of duty in Vietnam with MACV Team 42 and Team 27 Military Assistance Command Vietnam as a radio operator. George was awarded the Purple Heart, Bronze Star, Combat Infantry Badge, National Defense Medal, Vietnam Service Medal with one Silver Star and one Bronze Service Star, Republic of Vietnam Gallantry Cross with Palm Unit Citation Badge, and the Vietnam Campaign Medal for his military service. George was a member of the Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 1287 and the Winona Purple Heart Chapter 5555. He was very proud of the installation of the Purple Heart Monument placed at the Veterans Memorial Park in Winona.
George later attended Mankato State University earning his special education degree. He had a 34-year career teaching special education and coaching many sports in Austin (Minn.) Public Schools and in the community.
George and his wife were fortunate to winter for 14 years in southwest Florida. They also traveled to England, Ireland, Canada, and numerous states in the U.S. He was an avid golfer at the courses in Austin and Winona and was always competitive. In 2017, George was honored by the Minnesota Vikings as a “Hometown Hero.” The half time presentation was a highlight in his life.
George is survived by Patricia, wife of 52 years; daughter, Courtney (Tim) Kirchner; son, John (Suzie) Benedict; and daughter, Amanda (Justin) Obenauer; and seven grandchildren, with an eighth on the way, Hannah (fiancé Luke Wilz) Kirchner, Jake Kirchner, Ellie Kirchner, Jack Benedict, Holly Benedict, Finnegan Obenauer and George Obenauer. George loved being with his grandchildren and watching them at all of their events.
George is further survived by sisters-in-law, Mary Vetter Benedict, Lisa (Rick) Lind, Carrie (Brad) Reuter; aunt and uncle Georgene and Ted Dvorak; and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.
George is preceded in death by his parents, Amelda and John “Jack” Benedict; brother, John “Jack” Benedict Jr.; sister, Barbara Grubich; brother-in-law, Drew Grubich Sr.; and mother- and father-in-law, Doris and Frank Chapiewski.
A visitation will be held on Monday, May 16, from 4-7 p.m. at the Hoff Celebration of Life Center in Goodview. Memorial service will be at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, May 17, 2022, at Central Lutheran Church with the Reverend Michael Short officiating with visitation beginning at 10 a.m. Immediately following the service there will a Celebration of George’s Life at the River City Grill in Winona.
George will be laid to rest on his birthday, June 8 at Fort Snelling National Cemetery, Minneapolis. The family requests anyone wishing to make a donation in George’s name to donate to the Winona Area Hospice.
George had a wonderful life-long community of friends who were there for him through thick and thin. His family is forever grateful to everyone for their steadfast friendship. We will forever miss his wonderful smile and great sense of humor.
Hoff Celebration of Life Center of Goodview is assisting the family with arrangements — www.hofffuneral.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.