George Allen Benedict, 75, of Winona passed away April 20, 2022, at home after an illness.
A visitation will be held on Monday, May 16 from 4-7 p.m. at the Hoff Celebration of Life Center in Goodview. A memorial service will be at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, May 17, 2022, at Central Lutheran Church with the Reverend Michael Short officiating with visitation beginning at 10 a.m. Hoff Celebration of Life Center of Goodview is assisting the family with arrangements — www.hofffuneral.com.
