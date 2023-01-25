Benning, Terrence “Terry” L.

Terrence “Terry” L. Benning, 68, of Buffalo City, died peacefully at his home in Buffalo City on Friday, January 20, 2023, after a courageous battle with cancer. He was surrounded by his loving and devoted family. He was born on December 15, 1954, in Arcadia to Jesse and Dorothy (Komro) Benning. He attended grade school at St. Boniface School in Waumandee and high school at Arcadia High School. He met the love of his life, Marie, in 1976, and they were married on October 28, 1978, at St. Boniface Catholic Church in Waumandee. Together, they raised three wonderful children, Josh, Stacie, and Jacob. Terry spent most of his career being an over-the-road truck driver. He ended his career at Pehler & Sons Trucking in 2021.
When Terry wasn’t truck driving, he enjoyed golfing, fishing, and deer hunting as well as spending time with family and friends. He also enjoyed watching his grandchildren play sports.
Terry is survived by Marie, his loving wife of 44 years; his three children, Josh Benning, of Fountain City, Stacie (Jay) Baures, of Fountain City, and Jacob Benning, of Cochrane; three grandchildren, Trenton Benning, Emma Baures, and Easton Baures; brother, Kevin Benning, of Independence; three sisters, Rhonda Haines, of Independence, Julie (Jim) Talford, of Rock Falls, Wis., and Becky (Don) Snider, of Winona; and their many nieces and nephews. He is also survived by his sister-in-law, Dawn, who was very near and dear to his heart.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Jesse and Dorothy Benning; siblings, Craig Benning, Earl Benning, Penny Schock, and infant brother, William Benning; father-in-law, Raymond Maier; and sister-in-law, Lynette Maier.
A memorial service to celebrate the life of Terry will be held on Friday, January 27, 2023, at 5 p.m. at the Talbot Family Funeral Home, Alma Chapel. A memorial gathering will be held on Friday from 2 p.m. until the hour of Terry’s celebration of life.
