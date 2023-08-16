Benoit, Peggy Kay (Bielefeldt)

Peggy Kay (Bielefeldt) Benoit, 74, of Winona, passed away on August 8, 2023, at Benedictine- St. Anne with her family by her side.
She was born on December 28, 1948, to Helmuth and Alpha (Michaels) Bielefeldt on the family farm in rural Gilmanton, Wis.
She grew up on the farm with her seven siblings and she learned the importance of hard work at a very young age. She graduated from Gilmanton High School and started working right out of high school. She worked many different jobs over the years including the Winona Knitting Mills, 12 years at La Crosse Milling and 10 years at Covidien.
She attended St. John’s Lutheran Church in Alma. Peggy liked to travel and chat with friends on the phone. She enjoyed her trips to Red Wing to Treasure Island Casino. In her free time, she played lots of card games; one of her favorites was solitaire.
Peggy has a great sense of humor and loved her grandchildren and great-grandchildren dearly. She was a kind, loving mother to her children. She cherished the trips to the farm with the grandchildren, teaching them all the important farm operations. Peggy made the best pancakes, but before anyone was allowed to eat, her dog always got to eat first!
She is survived by her children, Allen and Jamie (Tracy) Benoit); grandchildren, Anthony, Heather, Devon, Autumn, Carter; great-grandchildren, Athena and one more on the way.
Peggy is preceded in death by her parents; husband; siblings, Marvin, David, Melvin, Jane, Delores, Inus, Mildred, Bernice, and two other siblings that died at birth.
A celebration of life will be held on Saturday, August 19, 2023, from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. at Hoff Celebration of Life Center.
