We are deeply saddened to announce the passing of our beloved son, Chad William Benson. Chad died of a pulmonary embolism in Kailua, Hawaii, on December 10, 2002, at the age of 44 years.
A celebration of life service will be held at noon on Saturday, May 27, 2023, at Gloria Dei Lutheran Church, 5500 East 57th Street in Sioux Falls, S.D., for our beloved Chad.
In honor of Chad’s casual lifestyle, please wear attire that you are comfortable in.
For more details, please visit www.millerfh.com.
