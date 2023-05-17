Winona, MN (55987)

Today

Partly cloudy with afternoon showers or thunderstorms. Gusty winds and small hail are possible. High 76F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70%..

Tonight

Thunderstorms during the evening will give way to partly cloudy skies after midnight. Low 49F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%.