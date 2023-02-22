Berg, Jeanette A.

Jeanette A. Berg, 79, of Winona, passed away peacefully on Monday, February 13, 2023, at the Gundersen Health System Hospital in La Crosse, Wis., following a long battle with COPD.
She was born on January 16, 1944, in Winona to Chester and Loretta (Dzwonkowski) Malewicki. Jeanette was united in marriage with Donald J. Berg on April 24, 1965, at St. Stanislaus Kostka Church in Winona, and he preceded her in death on June 25, 2017.
Jeanette was employed as a cook for many years with Mr. T’s Restaurant, the Happy Chef, and lastly with Country Kitchen in Winona, until her retirement.
She was a member of the American Legion Auxiliary. As an active member of the Basilica of St. Stanislaus Kostka, Jeanette was an usher, helped with church decorating, and embroidered the baptismal stoles, and for many years, she and Don were the servers for funerals and coordinated the giving tree at Christmas.
Jeanette will be remembered for her enjoyment of crocheting, gardening, and bowling. Her greatest joy in life was her family, and she had a great love for her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. She had a very giving and caring nature, and her family knew that they could always count on her whenever they needed anything. She will be deeply missed by all those who knew and loved her.
Jeanette is survived by her children, Tammy and Cary “CJ” (Kristine); grandchildren, Brandon (Kristin), Eric, Christopher (Nicole), Casey, Jessica (Doug), LeAnn, and Andrew; great-grandchildren, Makenzie, Mason, Jayda, Kolten, Brylee Jo, Jaxie, Braxton, Taytem Lee, Kalyanna, Jasmin, and Milah; siblings, Nancy (Tom) Nelton, Tom (Denise) Malewicki, and Bruce (Yvonne) Malewicki; aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, nephews, in-laws in the Berg family, as well as other relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her husband; infant sons, Kevin and Darin; parents; and a brother, David Malewicki.
Honoring her wishes, funeral services will be held privately for her family. She will be laid to rest in St. Mary’s Cemetery.
Memorials would be appreciated to the Basilica of St. Stanislaus Kostka or to the Hidden Valley Fire and Rescue.
Online condolences or memories may be left for Jeanette’s family at www.watkowski-mulyck.com. Watkowski-Mulyck Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.