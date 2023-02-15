Jeanette A. Berg, 79, of Winona, passed away on Monday, February 13, 2023, at the Gundersen Health System Hospital in La Crosse, Wis. Honoring her wishes, funeral services will be held privately for her family. Burial will be in St. Mary's Cemetery. Watkowski-Mulyck Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.
