Bergmann, Alice

Alice, 96, of Winona, passed away on Saturday, July 8, 2023, at Brookdale Assisted Living.
She was born on November 28, 1926, in Winona to Emil and Alice Jahnke. She graduated from Winona Senior High School in 1944 and then worked briefly in Rochester as a secretary. In 1948, she married Carl and moved to the family farm in Wilson.
She enjoyed gardening, fishing, and playing cards (she could be a bit creative if she could get away with it!).
She is survived by her four children: Kenneth, Diane Amann, Donna, and Kathy (Dave) Pulk; four grandchildren, and five great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, two children at infancy, two sisters, two sisters-in-law, four brothers-in-law, and a son-in-law.
A private gravesite burial will be held by the family.
All memorials will be given to Winona Hospice.
Services entrusted to Fawcett Junker Funeral Home & Crematory, Winona. Online condolences can be left at www.fawcett-junkerfuneralhome.com.
