Berlin-Burns, Collin

Collin Berlin-Burns, 20, passed away unexpectedly on November 10, 2022. Collin was born on March 9, 2002, to Lissa Hawkins, and was loved by her, Grandma Judy, and his siblings, Brooke and Amari. Collin was adopted into the Berlin-Burns Family by John and Jill and was loved by them and his siblings, Laureen (Cris), Hannah (Mickael: Elise and John), Charlie (Samantha), Erin (Austin), Molly (Charlie: Elliott and Emerson), Kita, Ari, and Shay. Grandparents, uncles, aunts, cousins, and so many others were blessed by Collin’s life.
Memories we hold of Collin begin with him spraying everyone with a water hose, having an endless appetite for watermelon as a toddler, exploring outside, and playing many practical jokes with his siblings. Most recently, we had the honor of watching Collin deepen his relationships and build a life for himself as he entered adulthood, side-by-side with his dog, Louie. His love of basketball began young and never wavered. Collin’s loyalty and love for his family and friends were unmatched.
We will remember and celebrate Collin's life at 12 p.m. on Saturday, November 19, at Pleasant Valley Church of Winona. All are welcome to join us at Pleasant Valley Church for a visitation from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. Interment will be held at Woodlawn Cemetery of Winona. The Hoff Celebration of Life Center is assisting Collin's family with arrangements: www.hofffuneral.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.