Bernatz, Diane L.

Diane L. Bernatz, 66, of Fountain City, was greeted by her Heavenly Father on Wednesday, July 19, 2023, while surrounded by the love and support of her family.
Diane was born on October 17, 1956, in La Crosse, Wis., to Harris and Bonnie (Thornton) Berg. She grew up on her parents’ small farm where she developed a deep passion for riding horses. As a young girl she participated in 4-H and loved singing with her siblings in competitions around the region. She attended and graduated from Holmen High School class of 1974. During that time, she sang in choir and played multiple instruments, with the french horn being her favorite. Diane went on to play in the La Crosse Community Band and Da Capo Concert Band with her mother, which they enjoyed immensely.
Diane was united in marriage with Thomas J. Bernatz on December 26, 1998, in Holmen, Wis. After a short time living in Holmen, they moved to Fountain City, where they would spend time fishing and riding on the Mississippi River. Diane spent most of her professional career at CenturyTel and loved her latest job serving at Winona Health. She was a devoted member of Pleasant Valley Church in Winona where she was active in several Bible studies, and with Tom led Divorce Care classes for many years.
Diane deeply loved all four of her children and their spouses and was so proud of all her grandchildren. She especially loved Tom, who cared for her throughout their marriage but particularly in the years she went through cancer treatments, and recently at home, ensuring she was happy and comfortable. She will be remembered for her fondness of horses, her love of music and how she could break into song at any given moment, but mostly for the faith and trust she had in her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ. She never missed any opportunity to share her love for the Lord with others.
Diane is lovingly survived by her husband, Tom; children, Heather (Devin Beer) Wright, Christopher Bernatz, Anne (Matt) Pronschinske, and Daniel (Leticia) Halverson; grandchildren, Morgan Wright, Anya Marcou, Aidan Marcou, Paige Pronschinske, Matthew Halverson, Sydney Halverson, and Jason Halverson; siblings, Ellen (Jerry) Allen, Bonnie (John) McCann, Steven Berg, and Cheryl (Jeff) Nordie; as well as several aunts and uncles, and numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents; brother, Jim Berg; and sister-in-law, Nancy Berg.
Visitation will be held from 1 p.m. until the funeral service at 3 p.m. on Friday, July 28, 2023, at the Watkowski-Mulyck Funeral Home, 376 East Sarnia Street, Winona. Pastor Chad Ellenburg will officiate.
Memorials may be directed to Cancer Research at Mayo Clinic.
