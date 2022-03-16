Donovan “Berzi” James Berzinski, 89, of Arcadia, died March 12, 2022, with his children by his side. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at Holy Family Catholic Church in Arcadia at 11 a.m. on Friday, March 18, 2022. Friends and family may call from 10-11 a.m. at the church prior to the Mass. A private burial will take place at a later date. To express condolences to his family online, please visit www.wozneykillianfh.com.
