Bescup, Esther

Esther “Chumley” Bescup, 95, of Winona, passed away on Wednesday, August 16, 2023, at Benedictine – St. Anne in Winona.
She was born on September 2, 1927, in Winona, to John and Theresa (Verdick) Pozanc, Sr., and was a 1945 graduate of Winona Senior High School. She was united in marriage with Thomas Bescup on July 22, 1970, at St. Stanislaus Kostka Church in Winona, and he preceded her in death on December 1, 1982.
Esther was employed for 61 1/2 years at Watkins in Winona, with 48 of those years in the accounting department, and her last 13 years working in the Watkins Store.
She was a member of the Cathedral of the Sacred Heart, the American Legion Auxiliary, and the Winona Red Men’s Club where she volunteered for various functions.
Esther was an avid sports enthusiast who enjoyed golfing, playing left field for women’s softball, and she was a fan of the Twins and the Vikings. An avid bowler for many years, Esther was a board member of the Winona Women’s Bowling Association, was inducted into the Winona Women’s Bowling Hall of Fame, and she also bowled on a traveling team for 15 years.
Esther is survived by her brother, Chester Pozanc, Sr.; sisters, Shirley Larson and Christine Whetstone; sisters-in-law, Irene Pozanc and Barbara Pozanc; as well as numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her husband; parents; brothers, Harry Pozanc, George Pozanc, Ray Pozanc, and John Pozanc, Jr.; sister, Teresa Thicke; and in-laws, Alice Pozanc, Sharon Pozanc, Brad Larson, Lyle Whetstone, and Bud Thicke.
A Mass of Christian Burial was held on Tuesday, August 22, 2023, at the Basilica of St. Stanislaus Kostka. Burial was in St. Mary’s Cemetery
Memorials may be directed to the Diabetes Association.
Online condolences or memories may be left for Esther’s family at www.watkowski-mulyck.com.
Watkowski-Mulyck Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.
