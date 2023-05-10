Donna H. Bestor, 87, of Houston, Minn., died on Wednesday, May 3, 2023, at Gundersen Health System in La Crosse, Wis. There will be a funeral service for Donna at 10:30 a.m. on Friday, May 12, 2023, at Cross of Christ Lutheran Church in Houston. Burial will follow at 2 p.m. at St. Matthew's Lutheran Cemetery in Granger, Minn. Visitation will be on Thursday, May 11, from 4-7 p.m. at Hoff Funeral Home in Houston and one hour prior to the service on Friday at the church.