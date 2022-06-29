LaVonne R. Bianchi, 88, of Wabasha, passed away on Sunday, June 26, 2022, at her home in Wabasha surrounded by her family.
The funeral Mass will be 11 a.m., Friday, July 8, 2022, at St. Felix Catholic Church in Wabasha. Interment will be at St. Felix Cemetery in Wabasha.
Visitation will be 4-7 p.m. on Thursday, July 7, 2022, at Abbott Funeral Home in Wabasha and one hour prior to Mass at the church.
Memorials can be directed to St. Felix School or Gundersen – St. Elizabeth Foundation.
Services entrusted to Abbott Funeral Home & Crematory in Wabasha. Words of sympathy or remembrance may be left at www.abbottfh.com
