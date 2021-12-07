Joseph “Cool Cat” Bisek, 80, of Independence, died Tuesday, November 30, 2021, at Gundersen Medical Center in La Crosse, Wis. Mass of Christian Burial was held on Monday, December 6, 2021, at SS. Peter and Paul Catholic Church in Independence, with Rev. George Thayilkuzhitottu officiating. Burial was in the church cemetery. Visitation was held at Edison Funeral Home in Independence on Sunday. Online condolences may be offered at www.edisonfuneralhome.com.
