Bjorlo, Joel Peter

Joel Peter Bjorlo, 79, of Winona, died on Sunday, February 26, 2023, at his home.
Joel was born on April 6, 1943, in Seattle, Wash., to Clarence and Rosalie (Onstad) Bjorlo. He graduated from Spring Grove High School. Following high school, he enlisted in the United States Army and served in the Vietnam conflict until his honorable discharge in 1965. On April 17, 1965, he married Marilyn Rogers in her home of Bermuda, where they met. Joel graduated from the police academy and went on to work for the Goodview Police Department for over 25 years.
Joel and Marilyn enjoyed camping at Money Creek Haven for many years. He was a sports fan, especially of the Minnesota Twins and Vikings, but he loved watching all sports on TV. Joel drove a bus for many years for the Minnesota City Bus Company and Lamers, which took him on many trips that allowed him to see several stadiums. He also enjoyed his naps, watching The Young and the Restless and Congress on TV.
Joel is survived by his wife, Marilyn; daughter, Lynn Finlayson (Scott Morgan); grandchildren, Ashley (Dustin) Blom, Devon Bjorlo, and Dacotah Bjorlo; great-grandchildren, Lilliana, Katie, Dom, Amelia, Brooklyn, and Jayden; two brothers, Gerald (Joann) Bjorlo and Richard (Luann) Bjorlo; two sisters, Andrea (Rolland) Ledebuhr and Rondi Adams; former son-in-law, Joel (Cheryl) Finlayson, and his children, Josh (Julie) Finlayson and Eric (Amanda) Finlayson; former daughter-in-law, Debbie (Keith) Stetzer, and Keith’s children, Brendan and Katie Stetzer; and many extended family members.
Joel selflessly donated his body to the Mayo Clinic Bequest Program. A memorial service for Joel will be at 11 a.m. on Friday, March 3, 2023, at Hoff Celebration of Life Center with the Reverend Michael Short officiating. Visitation will be from 4-6 p.m. on Thursday and one hour prior to the service, all at the funeral home. He will be laid to rest at Minnesota State Veterans Cemetery in Preston.
Memorials are preferred to the Tunnel to Towers Foundation or Central Lutheran Church. Hoff Celebration of Life Center – Goodview is assisting the family with arrangements.
