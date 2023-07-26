William “Bill” E. Blank, 74, of Winona and formerly of Minneapolis, Minn., passed away Saturday, July 22, 2023, at Gundersen Lutheran Medical Center, La Crosse, Wis.
Bill was born June 24, 1949, in Winona to Joyce (Franke) and Edward Blank. He attended Winona Senior High School. He enlisted in the U.S. Army and during his one-year tour of Vietnam received the Bronze Star Medal for meritorious achievement in ground operations against hostile forces and the Air Medal for participating in more than 25 missions over hostile territory. He was scheduled for the next Freedom Flight to Washington, D.C., if his health had improved. After his honorable discharge, he lived in the Twin Cities and was employed for many years at Wrico Manufacturing.
Bill was a very giving person. He helped many people and once, after visiting with a young girl, gave her a winter coat, mittens, hat, and boots to help her through the winter season.
He is survived by two sons, Brian Voight and Ryan La Rose; four grandchildren, Mason, Mary Jane, Cameron, and Deron; a sister, Kay (Roger) Emmons; a sister-in-law, Marilyn Runnion; and other relatives.
He was preceded in death by his parents; a daughter, Tanya Kay Blank’ and a brother, David Runnion.
Funeral services will be 11 a.m. Friday, July 28, 2023, at Fawcett Junker Funeral Home, Winona with Rev. James Nelson officiating. Interment with military honors will be at Fort Snelling National Cemetery, Minneapolis.
Visitation will begin at 10 a.m. Friday at the funeral home.
Services entrusted to Fawcett Junker Funeral Home & Crematory, Winona. Online condolences can be left at www.fawcett-junkerfuneralhome.com.
