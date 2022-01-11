Block, Darold A.

Darold A. Block, 88, of Winona, passed away on Friday, January 7, 2022, at Sauer Health Care.
Darold was born on May 14, 1933, in Winona to Arthur and Stella (Erdmann) Block. He was united in marriage with Leona M. Eide on February 5, 1966, at Rushford Lutheran Church in Rushford, and she preceded him in death on August 22, 2016.
He and Leona farmed for several years in Witoka, and they owned and operated Warehouse Liquor in Winona from 1983-1994. He was employed with Bay State Milling Company for over 25 years until his retirement, and he was a member of St. Matthew’s Ev. Lutheran Church.
Darold will be remembered as an avid fan of the Minnesota Twins, the Green Bay Packers, and watching sports on TV. He also enjoyed playing 500 with his Eide brothers-in-law, drives with Leona, breakfasts with the Bay State retirees, and wintering in Sebring, Fla.
Darold is survived by his son, Daniel (Terri) Block, of Winona; as well as the extended members of the Block and Eide families. He was preceded in death by his wife and his parents.
Visitation was held from 4-6 p.m. on Tuesday, January 11, 2022, at the Watkowski-Mulyck Funeral Home, 376 East Sarnia Street in Winona. Visitation will also be held from 10 a.m. until the funeral service at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, January 12, 2022, at St. Matthew’s Ev. Lutheran Church, 766 West Wabasha Street in Winona. The Reverend Winfried Schroeder will officiate. Darold will be laid to rest in Trinity Ev. Lutheran Cemetery in Wilson.
Memorials may be directed to St. Matthew’s Ev. Lutheran Church.
Online condolences or memories may be left for Darold’s family at www.watkowski-mulyck.com.
