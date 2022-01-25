Hilda P. Boland passed away on January 20, 2022, at Sugar Loaf Senior Living in Winona. Hilda was born February 26, 1925, to Landolin and Maria Obermeyer in Untermeitingen, Germany. She married William L. Boland in 1948, in Untermeitingen. Hilda immigrated to the United States in 1949. When Bill retired from the military in 1964, they moved to Winona. Hilda was the secretary for St. Mary’s Parish in Winona from the mid 1960’s until she retired in 1990.
She was preceded in death by her husband; mother; father; and sister, Paula Penka. She is survived by her brother, Hermann (Emmelies) Obermeyer; sons, Roland (Cindy) Boland and Kevin (Donna) Boland; grandchildren, Cooper Boland, Spencer Boland, Michelle (Tim Schaaf) Boland, Michael (Kati) Boland; and great-grandchild, Henry William Boland.
The family is planning to have a private ceremony.
Services entrusted to Fawcett Junker Funeral Home and Crematory in Winona and Fountain City. Online condolences can be left at www.fawcett-junkerfuneralhome.com.
