William “Bill” T. Boland, 71, of Arcadia, died on January 11, 2022.
Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 12 p.m. (noon) on Friday, January 21, 2022, at Holy Family Parish with Father Arturo Vigueras officiating. Family and friends are invited for visitation beginning at 10 a.m. until the time of service at church. Interment will take place at a later date. To express condolences to his family online, please visit www.wozneykillianfh.com.
