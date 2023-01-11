Bollinger, Michael Roy

Michael Roy Bollinger, 67, Shawnee, Kan., (formerly of Lewiston) passed away Saturday, January 7, 2023, at AdventHealth Shawnee Mission Medical Center. Funeral service will be 2 p.m. Friday, Jan. 13 at the Amos Family Funeral Home; burial in Pleasant View Cemetery, Shawnee. Memorial contributions may be made to Alzheimer’s Association.
Michael was born February 2, 1955, in Ephrata, Pa., to Roy and Margaret Bollinger. He was a lifelong farmer. Along with farming, Michael enjoyed hunting and fishing.
On April 1, 1977, Michael married Patricia Sweigart at the Middle Creek Church of the Brethren, Lititz, Pa. He is survived by his wife of 45 years, Patricia; daughter, Marcie (Mike) Buum, of Shawnee; granddaughters, Kayla and Cadence; brother, Terry (Karen) Bollinger, of Rushford; niece, Andrea Laumb; nephew, Travis Bollinger; and sister-in-law, Freida Sweigart.
