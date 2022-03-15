Angeline “Angie” Bork died in her home on March 11, 2022, at the age of 93.
Angie was born on September 18, 1928, in Winona to Alex and Anna Pellowski of Pine Creek, Wis. She grew up on a farm near Pine Creek. On June 26, 1948, she married Roman Bork, and they farmed together in rural Fountain City. Angie also worked for many years for the College of Saint Teresa managing the bookstore.
Angie was a community builder through active participation in many organizations. She received the Lifetime Commitment Award for her work at the Cathedral of the Sacred Heart where for many years she hosted donut Sundays, managed the annual rummage sale, and was involved with Perpetual Adoration. She volunteered for many years with the Winona Council of Catholic Women on the cathedral, diocesan, and national levels. Angie served as president of the Buffalo County Farm Bureau and also served on the Wisconsin Tax and Education Commission. In 1999, she was named Buffalo County Farm Woman of the Year. Angie served on the first school board of Cathedral Grade School, was active with the Catholic Daughters of America, and volunteered many years at Winona Health. Angie was an avid quilter and sewed thousands of “Wee Quilts for Wee Folk” which she donated to various schools and organizations worldwide.
Angie was a positive life force and very influential in the lives of her children and the many others that she mothered and/or mentored throughout her life. She was a devout Catholic and a staunch supporter of Catholic education. Angie was a true farmer – deeply connected to all of the seasons of the land and of life. Above all, she was grateful. The heavens have gained a very bright star that, although we will all sadly miss having her here with us, we are so very grateful for having had the chance to know and to love her.
Angie is survived by her sisters, Anne Pellowski, of Winona, and Sr. Virginia Pellowski, a Daughter of Charity in St. Louis, Mo.; her children, Linda (Richard) Kihslinger, Katherine (Michael) Moore, Daniel (Kathy) Bork, Carol Bork, Ramona Bork, Dorothy Schoenfelder, Julie (Glenn) Krackow, Betsy Bork, Sara (Michael) Gabrick, and Kristine Beck; as well as many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, great-great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews.
Angie was preceded in death by her parents, Alex and Anna Pellowski; her husband, Roman Bork; and her siblings, Lawrence Pellowski, Raymond Pellowski, Francis Pellowski, Mildred Pellowski, Mary Collard, and Sr. Jane Pellowski.
Visitation will be held from 4-7 p.m. on Friday, March 18, 2022, at the Watkowski-Mulyck Funeral Home, 376 East Sarnia Street in Winona. Visitation will also be held from 10 a.m. until the Mass of Christian Burial at 11 a.m. on Saturday, March 19, 2022, at the Cathedral of the Sacred Heart, 360 Main Street in Winona. The Very Reverend Mark C. McNea will officiate. Angie will be laid to rest in St. Mary’s Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, the family prefers donations to Winona Health (855 Mankato Avenue, Winona, MN 55987), Cotter Schools (1115 W. Broadway, Winona, MN 55987), the Medical Mission Sisters (8400 Pine Road, Philadelphia, PA 19111) and/or the Daughters of Charity (Daughters of Charity, Provincial House, 4330 Olive Street, St. Louis, MO. 63108-2262).
Online condolences or memories may be left for Angie’s family at www.watkowski-mulyck.com.
