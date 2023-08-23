Bork, Jerome

Jerome L. “Jerry/JB” Bork, 76, of Winona, passed away on Thursday, August 17, 2023, unexpectedly at home while working in his backyard.
He was born May 10, 1947, in Arcadia, to Andrew and Pearl (Everhart) Bork. Jerry grew up on the family farm in Pieper’s Valley, Buffalo County, where he learned the importance of hard work. He served in the U.S. Army from 1966-1968 and was stationed in Korea. In 1969, Jerry met the love of his life, Karen Bohn. They were married on November 28, 1970, at St. Mary’s Church in Winona.
After 20 years working as a road crew foreman at several stained-glass companies including Cathedral Crafts, he attended Minnesota Southeast Technical College truck driving program earning his CDL while simultaneously working full time at Badger Foundry. Upon graduation, he worked for over 30 years at several trucking companies including Minnesota City Transfer, Cool Runnings, California Overland, Barth Trucking Arcadia, and Barth Specialties Buffalo City. After a short retirement in 2021, he was persuaded out of retirement by his longtime friend and former coworker Kevin O’Brien. He was currently working in the shop at O’Brien Stained Glass Studios, Rollingstone, restoring and designing stained glass windows.
He is survived by his wife of over 52 years Karen; his daughters, Michelle Conner, of Orange, Va., and Melinda (Joe) Clark, of Winona; six grandchildren, Kamryn, Nicholas, Eddie Conner and Josh, Justin, Dylan Clark; brothers, Kenneth (Barb), of Fountain City; Vince, of Fountain City; sister-in-law, Renee Bork, of Trempealeau; nieces and nephews; mother-in-law, Margaret Bohn; and brothers-in-law, Robert Bohn and William Bohn II.
Jerry was preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Gregory and John; father-in-law, William Bohn; and sister-in-law, Sharon Wroblewski.
His hobbies included working on his ‘59 Chevy Apache and his 1952 Farmall IH Super M tractor. He was a member of Beaches Corner Tractor Club and participated in many tractor rides. Jerry enjoyed attending NASCAR races and car shows. He also enjoyed spending time gardening, antiquing, and decorating his yard for Christmas. He shared his love of Legos, puzzles, woodworking and “road trips” with his grandchildren; they in turn taught him to play UNO and other games during family time. Jerry was a jack of all trades and was always willing to lend a helping hand to anyone in need.
Visitation will be held from 3 p.m. until a prayer service at 6 p.m. on Friday, August 25, 2023, at the Watkowski-Mulyck Funeral Home, 376 East Sarnia Street, Winona. Following the service, military honors will be conducted at the funeral home by the American Legion Leon J. Wetzel Post 9 of Winona.
A private family burial will be held at a later date in Pieper’s Valley Cemetery.
Online condolences or memories may be left for Jerry’s family at www.watkowski-mulyck.com.
