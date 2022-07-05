Mary L. Borkowski, 88, of Witoka, passed away on Wednesday, June 29, 2022, at her home.
She was born on July 5, 1933, at home in Enterprise in Utica Township, Winona County, to John and Clara (Beech) Rinn. Mary attended country school to sixth grade, and then graduated from Lewiston High School in 1951.
Mary worked at the Winona Clinic on Main Street from November 1951 to September 1961 as a bookkeeper, and she enjoyed the job and the people that she worked with.
She married John A. “Jack” Borkowski on September 24, 1955, at St. Rose of Lima Catholic Church in Lewiston, and he preceded her in death on August 8, 2003.
After her daughter was born, Mary decided to be a stay-at-home mom for Sue and David, and she assisted Jack with their business, Ironcraft, for many years.
Mary had a deep faith and a devotion to praying the Rosary. She was a long-time member of Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Wilson, where she enjoyed helping with Mass, headed the funeral lunch committee, and assisted with anything in the kitchen. After the church closed, Mary joined a parish in Winona.
She will be remembered as a dedicated homemaker who enjoyed baking, reading, shopping, and going out for lunch. Mary especially looked forward to family get-togethers, holidays, and spending time with her grandson. She will be deeply missed by all those who knew and loved her.
Mary is lovingly survived by her children, Sue (Daryl) Engler, and Dave (Katie) Borkowski; grandson, Dan Engler; brother, Pete (Diane) Rinn; in-laws, Ed (JoAnn) Borkowski, Betty Borkowski, and Dana Borkowski; as well as numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her husband; parents; siblings, James Rinn and Delores Kinstler; and in-laws, Leo Borkowski, James Borkowski, and Ann Borkowski.
Visitation will be held from 3 p.m. until the funeral service at 5 p.m. on Thursday, July 7, 2022, at the Watkowski-Mulyck Funeral Home, 376 East Sarnia Street in Winona. Deacon Justin Green will officiate. A luncheon and reception will be held at the funeral home following the service. Mary will be laid to rest at the Immaculate Conception Cemetery in Wilson.
The family would appreciate that memorials be considered in lieu of flowers.
Online condolences or memories may be left for Mary’s family at www.watkowski-mulyck.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.