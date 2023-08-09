Borneman, Glenn Allen

Glenn Allen Borneman, 90, of Trempealeau, passed away Saturday, August 5, 2023, at his home.
Memorial services will be held on Saturday, August 12, at 11 a.m. at Mt. Calvary Lutheran Church, 24531 Sixth Street, Trempealeau. Friends may visit the family at the church on Saturday from 9 a.m. until time of services. In lieu of flowers memorials may be given to the Trempealeau First Responders, 11620 Fremont Street, Trempealeau, WI 54661. For a complete obituary and online condolences please visit www.dickinsonfuneralhomes.com.
