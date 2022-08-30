Boyum, Donald John

On Friday, August 26, 2022, Donald John Boyum passed peacefully from this world into the loving arms of his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ.
Donald (Don) was born in Rushford on August 10, 1933, to John and Gertrude (Boyum) Boyum. He grew up, along with five siblings, on the family farm three miles north of Peterson, Minn.
Don attended Boyum School (rural Peterson) and graduated from Peterson High School (1951) and the University of Minnesota School of Agriculture (1953).
After graduating from ag school, Don returned to work on the family farm. He married Janice Thoreson in 1955 and together they purchased and worked the family farm while raising three daughters and one son.
Don had a passion for community service and was honored to be elected to serve as a Fillmore County commissioner for over 25 years. During his many years of government service, he chaired the county commission several times and was on the boards of numerous organizations serving the Fillmore County community. Don was an avid local sports fan and served on the Peterson School Board.
Don was a lifelong, active member and lay leader of the church his great-grandfather founded and pastored, Arendahl Lutheran Church in rural Peterson, Minn.
In 1994, Don married Ruth Chapel and the two of them spent many wonderful years together.
Don believed in and modeled traditional values of faith, family, hard work, community service and setting high goals. As a result, he left this treasured legacy with his children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Don is survived by his children, Karen (John) Kurtz, Julie (Jim) Kragel, Roxanne (Dean) Fulmer, Michael (Julie) Boyum; nine grandchildren, Joshua (Alyssa) Kurtz, Katrina (Nick) Brown, David Kragel, Jonathan (Samantha) Kragel, Calie (Mike) Donohue, Lindsay (Tom) Wentzel, Micah Fulmer, Brady (Lisa) Boyum, Justin (Jana) Boyum; 19 great-grandchildren; siblings, Marlow Boyum, Bertha Boyum, Paul (Shari) Boyum; and sister-in-law, Gail Barnard-Boyum. He was preceded in death by his parents; three siblings, Mary Jane Boyum, Arne Boyum and Joyce Boyum; and son-in-law John Kurtz.
A celebration of life service is to be held at Arendahl Lutheran Church at 11 a.m. on September 9, 2022, with visitation beginning at 9:30 a.m. See www.hofffuneral.com for complete information. Memorials may be directed to the Arendahl Church Cemetery fund.
