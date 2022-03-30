Roger Bennie Boyum, 83, of Peterson, passed away peacefully, surrounded by family on Sunday, March 27, 2022, at Good Shepherd Lutheran Home in Rushford.
Memorial Service will be at 11 a.m. on Friday, April 1, 2022, at Grace Lutheran Church in Peterson with the Reverend Sarah Walker Brown officiating. Visitation will be at 9:30 a.m. until the time of the service. He will be laid to rest at Arendahl Lutheran Cemetery.
Hoff Funeral & Cremation Service of Rushford is assisting the family.
