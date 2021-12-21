Lorraine Lucille Braaten, 73, of Galesville, Wis., passed away at her home on Wednesday, December 15, 2021. She was born on January 6, 1948, in Winnebago, Minn., to Ray and Delores (Bogenschutz) Sickler. She was joined in marriage to Ole Braaten on April 31, 2000. Lorraine is survived by her husband, Ole; son, Joe (Beth) Sickler, of North Mankato, Minn.; daughter, Julaine (John) Brandsoy, of Easton, Wash. There are currently no funeral services planned. The Dickinson Family Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements. Please visit www.dickinsonfuneralhomes.com to share online condolences.
