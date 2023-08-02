Braatz, Helen Marie (Luedtke)

Helen Marie (Luedtke) Braatz, 100, of Winona, passed away on Tuesday, July 25, 2023, at Benedictine – St. Anne in Winona.
Helen and her twin brother, Herman, Jr., were born on June 10, 1923, in Wilson Township, Winona County, to Herman and Emma (Block) Luedtke. There were 10 Luedtke children growing up on the family farm in Wilson Township, and all of Helen’s siblings have preceded her in death, her five brothers, Elmer, Walter, Melvin, Alfred, and Herman, Jr., and her four sisters, Erma, Mildred, Arlene, and Marie.
Helen walked to a one-room schoolhouse where there were grades 1-8, and she loved school. Due to a lack of transportation, Helen was not able to attend high school, although she did earn her GED later in life.
She started working in Winona as a housekeeper at the age of 16. She met Eldred Braatz at the Wyattville Ballroom, and they were married on February 20, 1943, at Trinity Ev. Lutheran Church in Wilson.
Helen and Eldred were farmers until Eldred suffered a farm accident, and the family moved to Lewiston in 1959. In Lewiston, Helen began working at EttaDell Nursing Home, and she later worked for over 30 years at Camera Art.
Helen and Eldred retired to Winona in 1988 to a home near Lake Winona. Helen enjoyed walking and riding her bike around the lake into her mid-80s, and she continued working part-time until she was 85. She lived independently, feeding birds, creating flower gardens, and she was able to drive until she was 95. Helen appreciated the small things in life — the first flower of spring, a bountiful garden in the summer, a long car ride through the country in the autumn, and the first snowflakes of winter.
She was an avid sports fan, enjoying the Lewiston Cardinals, WSU Warriors, the Minnesota Twins, and she was never more thrilled than when the Vikings beat the Packers. She watched “Jeopardy!” and “Wheel of Fortune” daily, and kept up with local and national news.
She enjoyed traveling, with her favorite trips being Yellowstone National Park, Hilton Head Island, California, Georgia, Florida, Texas, Colorado, and many states in between. Helen commented that through her travels she was able to put her toes in both the Pacific and Atlantic Oceans.
Helen’s favorite pastime was playing cards at the Friendship Center in Winona and other locations. She enjoyed many friendships, volunteered at Winona Health and as an election judge. She was a long-time member of St. John’s Ev. Lutheran Church in Lewiston and its Dorcas Society, and she later became a member of St. Matthew’s Ev. Lutheran Church in Winona and was active with their Women’s Fellowship. Her strong and life-long faith was very important and brought her great comfort, especially through prayer.
Most important to Helen were her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren.
Helen is survived by her five children, Sharon Snyder, of Alpharetta, Ga., Larry Braatz, of Rochester, Minn., Suzanne Knudsen, of St. Paul, Minn., Wayne Braatz, of Rochester, and Lori Braatz, of Winona; 10 grandchildren, Kelly (Darin) Buck, Kristee (Scott) Burgess, Darin Knudsen, Jill (Patrick Cunningham) Knudsen, Jodie (Pete) Wilson, John Moe, Andrew (Kate Bakke) Moe, Amanda Braatz, Lindsay (Max Johnson) Braatz, and Kelsey (Cole) Fredrickson; 12 great-grandchildren, Kaylin (Sydney) Burgess Campbell, and Lauren Burgess; David, Kevin, Julia, and Charlie Buck; Lukas and Niko Wilson; Ezra Cunningham; Reya and Ruby Fredrickson; and Emery Bakke; numerous nieces and nephews; as well as other relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Eldred; parents; all of her siblings; daughter, Debra Moe; great-granddaughter, Reyna Wilson; sons-in-law: Jerry Hanson and Jim Knudsen; and a daughter-in-law, Chris Braatz.
Visitation will be held from 10:30 a.m. until the memorial service at 11 a.m. on Friday, August 4, 2023, at St. Matthew’s Ev. Lutheran Church, 766 Wst Wabasha Street, Winona. A luncheon will be held at the church following the service.
A private family burial will be held at the Lewiston Cemetery.
The Braatz family extends their appreciation for the care given to Helen over the last four years.
Please visit www.watkowski-mulyck.com to leave online condolences or memories, and to view a video recording of the service when it becomes available.
Watkowski-Mulyck Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.
