Brabbit, Lawrence “Larry” A. Sr.

Lawrence “Larry” A. Brabbit Sr., 69, of Lewiston, passed away on Monday, November 7, 2022, at the Mayo Clinic Hospital – Methodist Campus in Rochester, Minn.
He was born on October 16, 1953, in Winona to Lloyd and Jean (Ellis) Brabbit Sr. and married Debra Gora.
Larry was employed with Winona Rental, and in his retirement, he worked for the Amish Market in St. Charles.
He will be remembered for his love of the outdoors, where he enjoyed deer hunting, camping, hiking trails, and walking his dog, Zoey, and he looked forward to attending game feeds.
Larry is survived by his wife, Deb; children, Larry Brabbit Jr. and Brian Brabbit; six grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; siblings, Tim Brabbit, Marilyn Bahn, Glenn (Carol) Brabbit, Becky (Cindy Chizek) Brabbit, Eric Brabbit, and Jeff Brabbit; a sister-in-law, Inger Brabbit; as well as many nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents and brothers, Bruce and Andy Brabbit.
A celebration of Larry’s life will be held at the Watkowski-Mulyck Funeral Home, 376 East Sarnia Street, in Winona on Saturday, November 12, 2022, from 1-3 p.m.
Online condolences or memories may be left for Larry’s family at www.watkowski-mulyck.com.
