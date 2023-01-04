Brackett, Deloris Caroline Elizabeth

Deloris Caroline Elizabeth Brackett died from kidney failure on Wednesday, December 28, 2022.
She was born in Lewiston on November 18, 1931, to Harry and Lydia (Ratsch) Treder. She graduated from Lewiston High School and worked as a telephone operator in Lewiston and Winona until 1957, when she married Carl “Bud” Brackett. Together they owned and operated Bud’s Service (site of the current Kwik Trip) until 1983. In addition, Deloris worked at Rush Products/Lake Center Industries for 15 years and at Lewiston Monuments for 22 years. She was a lifelong member of St. John’s Ev. Lutheran Church.
Deloris is survived by one son, William, and one daughter, Sara, both of Lewiston; five sisters, Ione Kessler and Clarine (Lyman) Lewis, of Lewiston, Elaine Bergmann, of Cedarburg, Wis., and Ila Rothwell and Dene Narveson, of Rochester, Minn.; and two brothers, Mel (Katherine) and Gene (Marilyn) of Rochester; as well as many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband; two brothers, Carley and Clarence; and one sister, Glennis Beach; as well as five brothers-in-law, Edward Kessler, Donald Bergmann, Eugene Beach, Philip Rothwell, and Lowell Narveson, and one sister-in-law, Betty Treder.
Funeral service will be at 11 a.m. on Saturday, January 7, 2022, at St. John’s Ev. Lutheran Church in Lewiston with the Reverend Michael A. Lindemann officiating. Visitation will be at 9:30 a.m., until the time of the service. She will be laid to rest at Lewiston Public Cemetery. Hoff Funeral and Cremation Service – Lewiston is assisting the family with arrangements: www.hofffuneral.com.
