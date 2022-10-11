Deborah Jean (Placek) Bradford, 73, of Rushford, died on October 8, 2022. She was born on February 8, 1949, in Austin, Minn.
There will be a visitation for Deborah on Thursday, October 13, 2022, from 5-7 p.m. at Hoff Funeral Home in Rushford. The funeral service will take place on Friday, October 14, 2022, at Hoff Funeral Home in Rushford at 11 a.m. with a visitation 1 hour prior to the service.
