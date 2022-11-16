Brancich, Gerald F.

Gerald F. Brancich, DVM, died on November 14, 2022, at Winona Health, surrounded by his loving family.
Jerry was born March 19, 1941, to Frank and Mabel (Benson) Brancich in Grand Rapids, Minn. Jerry grew up in the Iron Range town of Nashwauk, Minn., and attended both grade and high school. He graduated from Nashwauk High School in 1959. From 1959-1961, he attended Hibbing Junior College. He graduated from the University of Minnesota, College of Veterinary Medicine in 1966.
After graduation, he was employed by Blue Cross Small Animal Hospital in Minneapolis. It was there that he met his future wife, Alice Grabow. In January 1967, Jerry went on active duty with the U.S. Air Force as a senior veterinary medical officer (SVMO). Following officer basic training in Texas, Jerry was assigned overseas as SVMO at Karamursel Air Station, Turkey. In December of that year, he took annual leave and returned to the States. On December 30, 1967, he and Alice were wed, and he returned to finish his assignment in Turkey.
Returning home, they spent a year in Arizona, before coming back to Minnesota. They established the Itasca Pet Hospital in Grand Rapids in 1970. They practiced there until 1984, when Jerry took a job with the United States Department of Agriculture. It took them to Winona, where they still reside.
He was in the Toastmasters Club in Grand Rapids and a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church. In Winona, he has been a member of St. Casimir Church and has been in the Knights of Columbus since 1973, the Winona Amateur Radio Club, and past member of the Minnesota Deer Hunters Association. Jerry enjoyed spending time with family, grandkids, and grand-pups, deer and grouse hunting, fishing, amateur radio, fix-up projects, and retirement with his wife.
Following a hemorrhagic stroke in 2007, Jerry was left partially paralyzed on the right side. This somewhat limited his ability to perform activities he was used to. However, he still managed to remain active as much as possible, especially with his Man Cave in the basement!
Jerry is survived by his wife; four children, Rev. John Brancich, of Nashua, N.H., Lisa (Brian) Hartfield, of Larsen, Wis., Ann (Steven) Ringlien, of Winona, and Teri Brancich, of Neenah, Wis.; four grandchildren, Christian and Hannah Hartfield, and Ava and John Ringlien; and a sister, Nancy (Larry) Witt, of New York Mills, Minn.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
The Requiem Funeral Mass will be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday, November 17, 2022, at the Basilica of St. Stanislaus Kostka in Winona, with Reverend John Brancich, FSSP, officiating. Interment will be at St. Mary’s Cemetery in Winona. Military rites will be provided by the VFW Neville-Lien Post 1287 of Winona.
Visitation will be from 4-7 p.m. on Wednesday, November 16, 2022, at Fawcett Junker Funeral Home in Winona, with the recitation of the rosary at 6:45 p.m. There will not be a visitation at the church on Thursday.
Services entrusted to Fawcett Junker Funeral Home and Crematory of Winona and Fountain City. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.fawcett-junkerfuneralhome.com.
