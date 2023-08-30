Brandon, Barbara Ellen

Barbara E. Brandon passed away on July 30, 2023, in Winona.
Barbara Ellen Mulhair was born on June 3, 1932, to Mabel and John Edward Mulhair, was the youngest of eight children, and grew up on a farm in Parker, S.D.
She married David K. Brandon on May 19, 1952, and graduated from Presentation College in Aberdeen, S.D., as a registered nurse in 1954. After graduation, she worked at McKennan Hospital and “Mom and Dad’s,” a nursing home owned by her sister, Maxine.
Barb and Dave worked well as a team, especially at the time Dave was pursuing his college degree. This was accomplished while both were working and raising six children. They instilled a strong work ethic in their kids, making sure they always pitched in with housework, cooking, and cleaning. The reward for this hard work was trips to the lake, enjoying family time and learning to ski and fish.
In 1968, they moved to Winona when Dave accepted a position with the Watkins Company. Soon after, Barb began working at the Winona Clinic as a nursing supervisor and was a dedicated and caring nurse for 24 years. She was a nurturing mother who was always ready to diagnose and treat family illness or injury with her Medical Desk Reference book and stock of medicines close by.
Barb and Dave moved to Buffalo City in 1983 and enjoyed living on the river. They spent winters in Tucson, Ariz., and were able to spend time with Patty and Linda and their families. Family reunions were important to Barb, as her children spread across the U.S. The first one was held in 1989 at Flanagan’s Resort, owned by Linda.
Family reunions took the family to the Bahamas, Virginia, North Carolina, Maine, Colorado, Ohio, Missouri, Florida, Maryland, Tennessee, and of course, Wisconsin and Minnesota.
Most of all, Barb enjoyed time with her grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and many friends. She was a fun-loving, very active grandma and so proud of her BK5K first place award at age 80-plus. She loved to tell a good story, travel, and dance and was always ready for happy hour!
Barb is survived by her children, Patty Doyle, Cathy Rohde, Jeff (Sara) Brandon, Jim (Diane) Brandon, Linda Flanagan, Joe (Lori) Brandon, and honorary son, Paul Hengel; grandchildren, Michael (Samantha) Doyle, Sara (Matt) Shinker, Jason Rohde, Chris (Pouneh) Brandon, Kyle (Courtney) Brandon, Kelly (Paul) Brandon, Trent Brandon, Marly Brandon, Maddie (Charlie) Marschall, Casey (Amber) Flanagan, Michelle Flanagan, and Hunter, Anna, and David Brandon; and nine great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her siblings; her husband, David; son in law, Randy Rohde; and special friend, Alex Baptie.
In lieu of flowers, memorials preferred to the Alzheimer’s Association or the ALS Association.
Her memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, September 8, 2023, at Hoff Celebration of Life Center in Goodview, with Fr. Bob Stamschror officiating. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service. Burial will be in St. Mary’s Cemetery.
