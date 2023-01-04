Brian P. “Rick” Brang, 68, of Winona, passed away on Thursday, December 15, 2022, at his home. A gathering will be held at the Watkowski-Mulyck Funeral Home on Saturday, January 14, 2023, from 1 p.m. until a service at 3 p.m. Burial will be held at a later date at Fort Snelling National Cemetery in Minneapolis. A complete obituary will follow.