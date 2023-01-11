Brang, Brian P. “Rick”

Brian P. “Rick” Brang, 68, of Winona, passed away on Thursday, December 15, 2022, at his home.
He was born on June 13, 1954, in Winona to Jerry and Patricia (Paszkiewicz) Brang. Rick was a graduate of Winona Senior High School and honorably served his country with the United States Army.
Earlier in life, Rick married Jody Hanson, and they later divorced. He was united in marriage with his soulmate, Donna Moger Foster, on June 16, 2001, in Winona. He was employed with Badger Foundry in Winona for 27 years, until his retirement.
He will be remembered for his enjoyment of hunting, fishing, his dogs, and traveling, especially trips to Mexico. Rick’s greatest joy in life was his family, and he cherished the time he spent with his grandchildren; they meant the world to him. Even though he was a man of few words, many who knew him were blessed by his big heart and dry sense of humor.
Rick is lovingly survived by his wife, Donna; mother, Pat Brang; children, Josh (Sara) Brang, Jeremy (Angela) Brang, Isaiah (Erin) Foster, Lonnie (Natasha) Foster, and Lindsey (Chad) Miller; grandchildren, Brennan, Lydia, Dominic, Andrew, Mason, Stevie Lee, and one on the way; siblings, Sharon (Len) Laures, Tim (Onoco) Brang, Karen Johnson (Kent), William (Mary Beth) Brang, and Mary Brang; in-laws, Donald (Gloria) Moger, Larry (Teresa) Moger, and Ricky Moger; his beloved dog, Ben; numerous nieces and nephews; as well as other relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his father, Jerry.
A gathering will be held at the Watkowski-Mulyck Funeral Home on Saturday, January 14, 2023, from 1 p.m. until a service at 3 p.m. Pastor William Flesch will officiate. Following the service, the American Legion Leon J. Wetzel Post 9 of Winona will provide military honors at the funeral home.
Rick will be laid to rest at a later date at Fort Snelling National Cemetery in Minneapolis.
Online condolences or memories may be left for Rick’s family at www.watkowski-mulyck.com.
