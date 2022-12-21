Brian "Rick" P. Brang, 68, of Winona, passed away on Thursday, December 15, 2022, at his home. Arrangements are pending, and a complete obituary will follow. Watkowski-Mulyck Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.
