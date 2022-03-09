Bruce Thomas Braun, 69, a longtime resident of St. Charles, peacefully passed away on Sunday, March 6, 2022, surrounded by his loving family after a long, courageous battle with pancreatic cancer.
Memorial service will be at 2 p.m. on Saturday, March 12, 2022, at Faith Lutheran Church in St. Charles with the Reverend Christopher Chatelaine-Samsen officiating. Visitation will be at 11 a.m., until the time of the service. He will be laid to rest at Saratoga Cemetery at a later date. Hoff Funeral & Cremation Service in St. Charles is assisting the family with arrangements — www.hofffuneral.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.