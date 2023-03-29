Breitung, Ruth

Ruth Breitung, 99, of Alma, left this world to reunite with God, family, and friends on Wednesday, March 22, 2023, at Gundersen-St. Elizabeth Nursing Home.
Ruth, the daughter of Roy and Edna (Wald) Mueller, was born in Alma on November 1, 1923. After graduating from Alma High School in 1941, she attended the Minnesota School of Business.
On June 1, 1944, Ruth was united in marriage to Darrell “Pucky” Breitung. Together, they lived in Alma in the house that her father built. To this marriage, two children were born. Ruth took loving care of her husband, Darrell, who had multiple sclerosis, until his passing in 1983.
Ruth worked as a bookkeeper for Buffalo Electric Coop, until she left her position in order to care for her husband.
Ruth was a dedicated member of the Alma United Methodist Church and was the organist for 80 years, never asking for pay or accepting it when offered.
Ruth was a longtime member of the Alma American Legion, Post 224 Ladies Auxiliary and was honored this past November on her 77th year as a member, making her the longest living Auxiliary member in the state of Wisconsin.
Ruth was a volunteer for the Senior Meal Program and also volunteered at the Alma school, helping with the newsletters and book fairs to name a few.
Ruth loved traveling and enjoyed many wonderful and fun trips with her group of “lady widows,” and we don’t think they shared all that happened on those trips. Ruth also spent some wonderful years in the company of her special friend, Grant, who became a special part of our family.
Ruth loved her family and was especially proud of her grandchildren and took great pride in all their accomplishments. Ruth was so honored and delighted to see her family that she loved so much grow to five generations.
Ruth is survived by her daughter, Kathy Kosidowski, of Buffalo City; grandchildren, Sheila (Troy) Langowski, of Winona, Michelle (Robert) Eller, of Burleson, Texas, and Chad (Michelle) Kosidowski, of Buffalo City; great-grandchildren, Sarah (Dylan) Jonsgaard, of Minnesota City, Kristin Langowski, of Winona, Alyssa Kosidowski, of Buffalo City, and Marley, Carley, and Briley Eller, of Burleson; great-great-grandchildren, Weston Jonsgaard, of Minnesota City, Emmett Longowski, of Winona, and Raelyn Jonsgaard, of Minnesota City.
Besides her parents, Ruth was preceded in death by her husband, Darrell “Pucky” Breitung; son, Daryl “Bud”; special friend, Grant; and her son-in-law, Rudy Kosidowski.
A funeral service will be held on Tuesday, March 28, 2023, at 1 p.m. at Talbot Family Funeral Home, Alma Chapel with Pastor Deborah Anderson officiating. Burial will follow at Alma Public Cemetery. Visitation will be held at the funeral home on Tuesday, March 28, from 11 a.m. until the hour of the service.
