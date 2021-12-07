Lemont Owen Brenno, 88, of Minnesota City, died Thursday, December 2, 2021, at his home.
A memorial service will be at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, December 8, 2021, at Hoff Celebration of Life Center – Goodview with the Reverend Michael Short officiating. Visitation will be at 10 a.m., until the time of the service. He will be laid to rest at Fort Snelling National Cemetery. Memorials are preferred to the Gundersen Cardiac Clinic or Cancer Center.
