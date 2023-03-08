Briesath, Geanne

Geanne Briesath, 86, of Winona, was greeted at Heaven’s gate on Monday, March 6, 2023.
Geanne H. Holubar was born on March 27, 1936, to Clara (Haack) Holubar and William F. Holubar. She attended school in Winona and graduated in 1954. She married Glenn Danzeisen, and together, they had four children. They later divorced.
In 1972, she married Ken Briesath, who had three children from a previous marriage.
Geanne loved animals, dolls, purses, and cute shoes, but her greatest love was for her family. She worked numerous jobs throughout her life, but her most important role was wife, mother, and grandmother.
Geanne is survived by her daughters, Kathy (Steve) Briesath and Sue Williams; son, Dale Danzeisen; stepchildren, Becky (Brad) Zittel and Debbie Scholl; six grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandson; four step-grandchildren; 11 step-great-grandchildren; one step-great-great-grandchild; her special friend, Traci Stachowitz; and the many caring staff members who loved her at Watkins and Lake Winona Manor.
She was preceded in death by her parents, William and Clara; brothers, James and Jack; first husband, Glenn Danzeisen; second husband, Ken Briesath; son, Tom Danzeisen; great step-granddaughter, Sophie Mason; and her special dog, Bear Bear.
The funeral service will be held at 3 p.m. on Saturday, March 11, 2023, at Hoff Celebration of Life Center in Goodview. Visitation will be held after the service until 6 p.m.
Hoff Celebration of Life Center is honored to be assisting the family with arrangements.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.