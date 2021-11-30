Briska, Charles Rexford

Charles Rexford Briska, 76, of Careywood, Idaho, and formerly of Winona, passed away on Friday, November 12, 2021, in Careywood.
Charles was born on April 15, 1945 in Winona to Earl and Belva Briska. He grew up and graduated high school in Winona. He spent time at a monastery in Reno, Nev.
Charles served a 25 year career at the Pacific State Hospital in Pomona, Calif., as a nurse tech. While he was there he used his artistic abilities to paint murals to brighten the hallways. He later owned yarn shops in Rancho Cucamonga and Wrightwood, Calif.
Charles built a house in Careywood, Idaho. He also owned a shop in Sandpoint, Something Olde and Something New, in Foster’s Crossing.
Charles was a member of St. Joseph’s Catholic Church. He enjoyed knitting, crocheting, sewing, and candle making.
He is survived by his brother, Lee Campbell, of Careywood; niece, Gloria Jean Kulas, of Careywood; nephew, George Kulas, of Redlands, Calif. He is also survived by several more nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Ted Briska; two sisters, Marilyn Johnson and Faith Kulas.
A Mass of Christian Burial was offered on Tuesday, November 23, 2021, at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Sandpoint.
A graveside service will be held at 10 a.m. on Friday, December 3, 2021, with burial following, at St. Mary’s Cemetery in Winona. Deacon Justin Green will officiate.
