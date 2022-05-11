Bishop Robert Brom, bishop emeritus of the Diocese of San Diego, died May 9, 2022, at the age of 83. Bishop Brom was ordained a priest of the then-Diocese of Winona in 1963. Among his diocesan assignments, he served as rector of the Cathedral of the Sacred Heart, rector of IHM Seminary, and vicar general of the Diocese of Winona. In 1983, he was appointed Bishop of Duluth and was transferred to the San Diego Diocese in 1989. He retired in 2013.
His funeral will be on Tuesday, May 17, 2022, at 11 a.m. Pacific Time, at Saint Therese of Carmel Church in Del Mar Heights, California.
www.sdcatholic.org/news-releases/bishop-emeritus-robert-brom-passes-away/
