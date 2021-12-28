Erik W. Brom, 62, of Goodview, passed away on Thursday, December 23, 2021, at his home.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be offered at 11 a.m. on Saturday, January 15, 2022, at the Cathedral of the Sacred Heart in Winona. There will not be any visitation held prior to the Mass. Following the Mass, a gathering with refreshments will be held in Holy Family Hall of the Cathedral. A family burial will be held at St. Mary's Cemetery.
A complete obituary will follow. Watkowski-Mulyck Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.